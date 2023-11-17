When Florida State celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 1993 National Championship in October, more than 60 former players – and all the assistant coaches -- returned to hug each other and reminisce on the first-ever national championship. It was a joyous occasion, as it should have been, except for the conspicuous absence of the patriarch, the mentor, the guiding hand, in whose honor the field is named.

This Saturday, on Bobby Bowden Field, Doak Campbell Stadium will open its arms to welcome back nearly 70 former players from the 2013 National Championship team, which won the program’s third national championship 10 years ago.

While the 1993 coaching staff, which are retired from coaching 30 years later, was able to return, the 2013 coaching staff is still in actively coaching 10 years later and unable to attend. But how would the Florida State home crowd respond if head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is no longer the head coach at Texas A&M, should choose to join his team in Doak?

College athletics, when done right, should be student-athlete centric and team reunions should be moments to celebrate. You don’t have to look far to find examples of reunions gone bad when coaches who left the program with hard feeling were greeted with the Bronx cheer upon their return (see Lane Kiffin, Tennessee).

That reaction is not what Seminole fans want for the players of the 2013 team or for the university. You want this weekend to be all celebration when the players walk out for their halftime presentation, and when they make the pre-game walk with the current Seminole team from the Heritage Fountain to the Sod Cemetery, where their 2013 National Championship win over Auburn is memorialized.

But, in a perfect world, those players would want their head coach to be there to celebrate and to reminisce with them, and to hug eachother's necks. Say what you want to about Jimbo but the returning heroes would love to share the moment with their coach who they have strong feelings for.

"He would get the biggest hug from us, 100 percent," Kenny Saw said. "That national championship would not be up there without him."

Shaw understands the fans' feelings but would hope the best from fans.

"They cheer us on so I would hope they would cheer him on, too," Shaw said. "Every man deserves his flowers."

Bryan Stork has always had good things to say about his coaches.

"The good thing about our coaches, they just challenged us every week," Stork told The Osceola. "Jimbo, (Rick) Trickett, every position coach was always challenging the guys to get better. Just calling them out. That's what that whole year was about, was just the coaches getting the best out of you."

"Jimbo was a perfectionist," Shaw said. "And he made our coaching staff perfectionists. It was a lot of accountability taken on both ends as players and coaches. when it came down to executing in games. We had been over practicing and perfected it so much that games were easy."