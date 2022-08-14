Column: Identity forged in toughness could boost FSU football this season
Some things about the Florida State football team have been clear this preseason.
The Seminoles are undeniably bigger, stronger, faster and throw and catch the ball better than they have in recent memory.
These tangibles are easy to observe on the practice field. What is far harder to observe is the intangible “je ne sais quoi” that is a team’s mentality.
That’s been perhaps as big an issue for the Seminoles as the physical state of their roster of late. The crumbling of FSU football from its former dynastic glory and rampant coaching turnover before the arrival of coach Mike Norvell understandably led to some disgruntlement in the locker room.
In reality, it’s nearly impossible to know for sure if this has really changed until the season actually begins. But Norvell has seen enough through the first three-quarters of preseason camp to believe things really may be different entering his third season.
“I think (this is) a team that's tough. I think they're building their mental toughness. Their physical toughness is something that's shown up and they're passionate…” Norvell said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “I do believe it's a team that they really love to compete. We've got to continue to clean up the details. We're going to continue to focus on those little things. But I like the identity of what they're showing and it's a team that definitely cares about each other.”
When he arrived at FSU in December 2019, Norvell may have slightly underestimated the job ahead of him when it came to rejuvenating a program culture that had fallen off near the end of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure and not gotten any better under Norvell’s predecessor, Willie Taggart.
For many players, he was their third head coach in four years and brought with him the third defensive coordinator and fourth offensive coordinator over that same span.
As if that wasn’t challenging enough, one major hurdle the FSU coaching staff has had to clear in building the culture has been how heavily they have had to rely on the transfer portal. While a big help for replenishing the roster with some much-needed talent, using it as heavily as FSU has could have led to some resentment from returning players who feel they aren’t being given a shot.
It’s a credit both to how picky FSU has been with the personality matching of the transfers it has brought in as well as the coaches’ messages to the veterans that the culture has been built back up despite bringing in 29 scholarship transfers over the last three offseasons.
“We brought in a lot of new people so competition is high and you're always concerned with hating and fakeness, acting like I'm for the team but I'm not because things are not going well for me,” FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. “That was a big thing in challenging the offense was let's get rid of the fakeness, let's get rid of the hate. Let's put it all on the table and say this is what it is and let's learn how to genuinely be happy for one of our teammates. If that's you, you're gonna want that same support. So let's go compete, let's go fight it out, but let's support each other real, genuinely, and not the fake all-star team kind of deal. I think I've been more pleased with that than anything.”
There were moments in each of Norvell’s first two seasons that showed the team buying into his “Climb” philosophy, from the North Carolina win in 2020 to the strong finish to the 2021 season.
The problem was that neither of those seasons started well at all. It took FSU time to find its footing, starting the 2020 season with a home loss to Georgia Tech and a blowout loss at Miami and beginning last season with the program’s first 0-4 start in 47 years.
If Norvell is going to keep climbing at FSU, that needs to change this season. Much of that comes down to the team being fully bought into his vision from the jump, something he’s seen on display throughout the offseason.
“We're night and day different from when we first got here just in the way we approach work, embracing those challenges, knowing what that adversity and what those experiences can build rather than focusing on the things, the negative aspect of it…” Norvell said. “These guys, I like the direction they're headed. I know I mentioned that it comes with offseasons. It comes with fall camp, it comes with spring practice and when guys see that growth and they see themselves improving.
“Talk about this week and we had five straight days and we had guys that were hitting their top speeds of fall camp yesterday, which shows that's training. That was impressive. To watch them fly around tonight it is something that has to be developed and it's definitely not something that develops overnight. But these guys, I like their mindset.”
If the team’s collective mindset is as improved as Norvell seems to think, it’s hard to overstate how crucial that could be for this season. It’s been awhile since that’s been the case, probably about as long as it’s been since Jameis Winston was leading the offense.
How the Seminoles handled a hectic and intense “Identity Week” is a promising sign, no doubt.
But as with much of what we’ve been sharing about the team this preseason, it’s completely understandable if you want to wait to see it for yourself.
Aug. 27 – and really Sept. 4 – can’t get here soon enough.
