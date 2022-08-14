Column: Identity forged in toughness could boost FSU football this season



Some things about the Florida State football team have been clear this preseason. The Seminoles are undeniably bigger, stronger, faster and throw and catch the ball better than they have in recent memory. These tangibles are easy to observe on the practice field. What is far harder to observe is the intangible “je ne sais quoi” that is a team’s mentality. That’s been perhaps as big an issue for the Seminoles as the physical state of their roster of late. The crumbling of FSU football from its former dynastic glory and rampant coaching turnover before the arrival of coach Mike Norvell understandably led to some disgruntlement in the locker room. In reality, it’s nearly impossible to know for sure if this has really changed until the season actually begins. But Norvell has seen enough through the first three-quarters of preseason camp to believe things really may be different entering his third season. “I think (this is) a team that's tough. I think they're building their mental toughness. Their physical toughness is something that's shown up and they're passionate…” Norvell said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “I do believe it's a team that they really love to compete. We've got to continue to clean up the details. We're going to continue to focus on those little things. But I like the identity of what they're showing and it's a team that definitely cares about each other.”

When he arrived at FSU in December 2019, Norvell may have slightly underestimated the job ahead of him when it came to rejuvenating a program culture that had fallen off near the end of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure and not gotten any better under Norvell’s predecessor, Willie Taggart. For many players, he was their third head coach in four years and brought with him the third defensive coordinator and fourth offensive coordinator over that same span. As if that wasn’t challenging enough, one major hurdle the FSU coaching staff has had to clear in building the culture has been how heavily they have had to rely on the transfer portal. While a big help for replenishing the roster with some much-needed talent, using it as heavily as FSU has could have led to some resentment from returning players who feel they aren’t being given a shot. It’s a credit both to how picky FSU has been with the personality matching of the transfers it has brought in as well as the coaches’ messages to the veterans that the culture has been built back up despite bringing in 29 scholarship transfers over the last three offseasons. “We brought in a lot of new people so competition is high and you're always concerned with hating and fakeness, acting like I'm for the team but I'm not because things are not going well for me,” FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. “That was a big thing in challenging the offense was let's get rid of the fakeness, let's get rid of the hate. Let's put it all on the table and say this is what it is and let's learn how to genuinely be happy for one of our teammates. If that's you, you're gonna want that same support. So let's go compete, let's go fight it out, but let's support each other real, genuinely, and not the fake all-star team kind of deal. I think I've been more pleased with that than anything.”

