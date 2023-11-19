“It is horrible, truthfully,” ACC Huddle analyst and former Florida State offensive coordinator Mark Richt said of Jordan Travis’s gruesome ankle injury. “It makes you think ‘Football sucks’ for just a little while. It’s a great game. It’s a fun game. It’s one that kids dream to be a part of and win championships and all that stuff but then there’s this part of it that just sobers everybody’s mind.” The Florida State fan base suddenly felt nauseous. The face of their program was contorted in pain. Forget that the Seminoles were down 13-0 to North Alabama, Jordan was down, his foot twisted on an angle his creator didn’t intend. “I can’t imagine how many prayers have been thrown up and still are for him because he’s a special guy,” Richt said. It was a gut punch for the fans, who saw the face of the Mike Norvell era calling for help from the trainers. I don’t know about you, but my first thought was of the hot dog I’d eaten right before kickoff, the one I was tasting again as an acid taste rose in my throat. To quote Richt, “football sucks for a little while” in times like these, when a player who cares so much about the university, his coach, and his team, sees the season he dreamed about, and worked tirelessly to realize, the playoff ambitions and the Heisman Trophy candidacy crumble on the final run he’ll ever make on Bobby Bowden Field. While the EMTs were putting his left leg in an air cast, I received a text from a friend who was processing a reality that hadn’t yet crossed my mind: “There goes the season.” And the nausea rose higher. Matt Pave – the infamous “Fabio” — that tanned, long-haired blond dude who has travelled from Key West to every Florida State game home or away since 1991, lost his pregame meal on the club seat in front of him. Not since the Oklahoma game in 2011, when Kenny Shaw was knocked cold, have I seen Doak hold its breath for so long. There’s a cold expression in football, “next man up.” Anyone who has played the game, or watched it for as long as we have, has seen enough practice injuries to know the work isn’t going to stop because one of your brothers went down. Coaches simply move the line of scrimmage away from the triage and run the next play. In the post-game press conference Norvell mentioned how his heart hurt for Jordan and how the hearts of all his teammates hurt too. But as nauseating as this moment was, and heartbreaking, the game of football goes on. “I like to say you block it out; you don’t,” Norvell admitted of his personal emotions. “Coming in, you knew this was Jordan Travis’ last game in Doak Campbell Stadium. I wanted to see him have a special game, a special experience. To see him get hurt, it hurt. It is painful to see, painful to go through. You want so bad for that kid because he does everything right. He really is a special young man.” But the game clock is ticking, and the head coach has to block it out, and get his backup quarterback ready to go. “You go and coach and do everything else for the players who are out there on the field as I want, for them too, but it doesn’t lessen anything of the impact of when any player goes down because it’s hard,” Norvell said. “This is a game they put so much into.” This was a moment where he too needed emotional support and found it from his players. “You’ve got to be for others, what they need, and really our players … the way they were responding is a lot of what I even needed at times. They showed it in their response, and we have a responsibility as coaches to do the same.” As bad as his heart hurt for Travis, Norvell had to get his act together and the team focused on the next play because football waits for no man.

Tate Rodemaker's time

In a game preview called “Put me in, coach,” The Osceola staff was tasked with selecting players we were most interested in seeing play against North Alabama, a team FSU was expected to dispatch quickly. My pick was Tate Rodemaker. “I’d like to see Tate play early, with a full supporting cast around him, so fans can get a good look at the leading quarterback candidate for 2024,” I wrote. “The Osceola staff sees backup quarterbacks AJ Duffy, Brock Glenn and Tate every Tuesday and Wednesday at practice, but FSU’s fans don’t, so I’d like you to see what we see before September 2024.” As they were loading Travis into the ambulance to take him to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Rodemaker was taking warmup throws. While my wish was being realized, Travis wasn’t leaving to the kind of cheers I’d hoped for.

How will they respond?

In the game preview, I had written, “Fans have had Tate sightings over the years in relief duty, most notably when Jordan Travis was injured at Louisville and Tate finished the game, bringing the Seminoles back to victory,” I wrote. “I want fans to see his arm and his mobility, which I think are underrated.” I wanted to see how Tate leads the first team, with Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman flanked out to the side and Trey Benson alongside him. I wanted to see it as a preview for 2024, not as a preview for the Florida State vs. Florida game in the Swamp. We’ve seen Florida State come back from 13-point deficits before, seemingly by the will of Travis, who has been described as the “glue guy” of this football team. But if the glue guy is on the sidelines, would the team fall apart? We’ll find out more Saturday night in the Swamp, but this past Saturday, in the friendly confines of Doak, Florida State held together to go on a 58-0 run with Rodemaker at the helm. The 13-point deficit Rodemaker inherited Saturday wasn’t the greatest adversity he would have to lead Florida State out of, nor was North Alabama. The challenge was dressed in Garnet and Gold. Florida State came out flat Saturday against a team the Seminoles were favored to beat by 48.5 points, and with an upcoming date with rival Florida. Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns but, consider this, FSU’s receivers dropped at least three passes. “I thought Tate did a great job coming in,” Norvell said. “Other than a few mistakes here and there, he was really, really, good tonight, where he located the ball, made some great decisions in progression and reads. He showed all the work he’s been putting in. He was ready for his moment when his number was called.” Norvell mentioned at least three balls that were dropped. “We’ve got to do a better job of helping him out,” Norvell acknowledged. “We had too many dropped balls. He threw a couple of just unbelievable passes, and we need to support him in the best way that we can. He just needs to go be him and I have a lot of confidence in how he will play and how guys around him will be there for him in those moments.” Travis can make a major contribution to FSU’s performance in Gainesville this week by building Tate’s confidence, and with the confidence of the offensive line and playmakers in him. Those guys need to embrace Tate as QB1 this week and then go make plays with him Saturday. “(Travis’s leadership will show up,” the ACC Huddle’s Eddie Royal said. “He can’t do it on the field, but I still believe he’ll be out there helping Tate Rodemaker along and be a great leader, a role model.” The fourth-year junior looked very calm in the pocket and delivered some well-timed throws that bounced off receiver’s facemasks. Perhaps there’s a difference in timing, or spin rate, between the two quarterbacks, something the battery will have a week to resolve with Rodemaker now taking reps as FSU’s starting quarterback. “Our guys have a lot of confidence in Tate because they watch him practice every day,” Norvell said. “They know the talent; they know the ability. I think that was really impressive to me, because he never seemed rattled in the moment. He was prepared and ready and that’s what you have to do at every position, but the quarterback position gets magnified to an elite level.”

Warning: Don't feed the alligators