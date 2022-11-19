Column: No use waiting for the other shoe to drop. This FSU team is good
It’s ok to admit you were wondering when the other shoe was going to drop.
The last two weeks have been rife opportunities for the Florida State football team to have a letdown. And we have had to sit through plenty of those over the last few dismal seasons of FSU football.
In the wake of Saturday’s 49-17 beatdown of Louisiana, it’s time to admit that may not be in this team’s DNA. This team may just be quite good, lacking any of the fool’s gold moniker that some people may have tried to attach to them.
Last week, a trip to take on a solid Syracuse team coming off a cathartic blowout win over rival Miami was a prime spot for the Seminoles to take a step back. All they did was lead 24-3 at the half on the way to a 38-3 road win over the Orange.
This week, there was again reason to think a step in the wrong direction was possible. Coming in off three straight dominant wins over ACC opponents and with rival Florida looming next week, would the Seminoles possibly begin to take their Sun Belt opponent lightly?
The 35-3 halftime score answered that question with a resounding no.
“I think our guys have taken some really good steps over the last four weeks coming out of the bye…” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said after the win. “They're taking care of the business that's at hand and the level of their play is allowing multiple people to get those experiences. I'm proud of them. Ultimately, you set a standard for a week of what you want it to look like and what you want it to be. That (Louisiana) team has talented players on it.
“You sit there and you look at the way that the last few weeks have gone for us. We played some really good teams with good players. Our guys are playing at a very high level. So when you see that growth, I appreciate that. I appreciate what our guys have done and the opportunities that are ahead for us to continue to take those positive steps.”
The game script for the Seminoles’ return home against the Ragin’ Cajuns was eerily similar to what we’ve seen from the last few weeks.
Once again, the offense was explosive. The Seminoles had reached the 200-rushing-yard mark for the sixth straight game by halftime.
Once again, the defense was dominating. It was the fourth straight week that FSU held its opponent to just three first-half points. The Seminoles allowed just 121 first-half yards and haven’t allowed a first-half touchdown since Oct. 15.
And once again, the game was essentially decided by halftime. Quarterback Jordan Travis didn’t play in the fourth quarter for the fourth straight game.
Since FSU’s second bye, it has outscored its last four opponents 114-12 in the first half and 173-36 over the entire games. Regardless of who you have played over that stretch, that’s a run of consecutive performances that only a small handful of teams nationally are likely capable of achieving.
It’s remarkable to think about how quickly the Seminoles have gotten here. After all, this is a team that lost to FCS Jacksonville State about 14 months ago and lost five games by 10 or less points last season.
This season, six of FSU’s eight wins have been by 25 or more points. That’s twice as many wins by that margin as in any season in program history since 2013.
“We're playing well. It's a team that's gotten better. It's a team that, like I said, has embraced work,” Norvell said. “All that we can control is what we do. Not who we play, not any other circumstances that might present themselves. When the ball gets put out there, what's it going to look like? Our guys have learned a lot of lessons. We've been through a lot.”
The mentality around the program has changed dramatically faster than anyone could have guessed. The record under Norvell has as well. The third-year head coach is now .500 for the first time in his FSU tenure, leading his team to a 13-6 record since starting 3-10 early in the 2021 season.
The same things about mentality and momentum can’t be said for the upcoming Gators, who lost 31-24 at Vanderbilt Saturday, the program’s first loss there since 1988.
None of this is to say that I am guaranteeing an FSU victory over Florida next week. While the Seminoles will be solidly favored, it will be their toughest test of this final five-game stretch of the regular season.
Nonetheless, it’s impressive to consider this team’s continuing mentality. Time and time again, there’s been no lookahead from this FSU team, which has embraced Norvell’s message of living in the moment and focusing on themselves.
Given where this program has been of late, that can’t be taken for granted.