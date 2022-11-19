It’s ok to admit you were wondering when the other shoe was going to drop.

The last two weeks have been rife opportunities for the Florida State football team to have a letdown. And we have had to sit through plenty of those over the last few dismal seasons of FSU football.

In the wake of Saturday’s 49-17 beatdown of Louisiana, it’s time to admit that may not be in this team’s DNA. This team may just be quite good, lacking any of the fool’s gold moniker that some people may have tried to attach to them.

Last week, a trip to take on a solid Syracuse team coming off a cathartic blowout win over rival Miami was a prime spot for the Seminoles to take a step back. All they did was lead 24-3 at the half on the way to a 38-3 road win over the Orange.

This week, there was again reason to think a step in the wrong direction was possible. Coming in off three straight dominant wins over ACC opponents and with rival Florida looming next week, would the Seminoles possibly begin to take their Sun Belt opponent lightly?

The 35-3 halftime score answered that question with a resounding no.

“I think our guys have taken some really good steps over the last four weeks coming out of the bye…” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said after the win. “They're taking care of the business that's at hand and the level of their play is allowing multiple people to get those experiences. I'm proud of them. Ultimately, you set a standard for a week of what you want it to look like and what you want it to be. That (Louisiana) team has talented players on it.

“You sit there and you look at the way that the last few weeks have gone for us. We played some really good teams with good players. Our guys are playing at a very high level. So when you see that growth, I appreciate that. I appreciate what our guys have done and the opportunities that are ahead for us to continue to take those positive steps.”