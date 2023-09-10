That didn't matter whatsoever Saturday night. Even through the Seminoles' early struggles, the game was never in doubt at all.

And mind you, this wasn't an FCS opponent FSU was playing. The Seminoles are, of course, more talented than Southern Miss. But this isn't a bad team by any means. The Golden Eagles won seven games and made a bowl last year. They should make a bowl again this year.

FSU (2-0) has come far enough under Mike Norvell that it can leave plays on the field and still take a commanding 52-3 lead over the Golden Eagles in the early third quarter before pulling its starters.

Whether it was the Seminoles' sharpest game or not, they absolutely dominated Southern Miss (1-1) Saturday night in their home opener at Doak Campbell Stadium to the tune of a 66-13 beatdown.

There were no especially critical mistakes, but there was a general sense of plays being left out on the field.

No matter how hard the Florida State coaching staff tried, there was at least a little bit of a hangover effect Sunday night.

It may not have been as dominant from the jump as you wanted it to be.

"I think that Southern Miss football team is going to have a good year. They're very well coached, they did some good things," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "But I like our guys' mindset. It was a really good week of work and ultimately, you've got to go do it and I thought they did a great job tonight."

Even coming off a short week of preparation after making a statement last Sunday night vs. LSU.

Even when Jordan Travis completed less than half of his passes -- not really his fault -- and threw for less than 200 yards against USM.

Even when Johnny Wilson had the worst game of his FSU career with no catches and quite a few drops.

None of that mattered whatsoever. Nothing could stop this FSU freight train. Or maybe steamroller is a more apt description for what we have seen through the team's first two games.

"It's scary. This team is going to be scary," FSU running back Trey Benson said after the win. "Because we still haven't gotten our best game yet. We still left a lot of points out there on the field."

I came into this game wanting to see complete domination from the FSU defense. Considering Southern Miss had more penalty yards (90) than yards of offense (96) when FSU pulled its starters, I'd say they provided that.

USM running back Frank Gore Jr., who ran for nearly 1,400 yards and averaged over six yards per carry last season, was held to 31 yards on 11 carries -- 15 of which came on a single run.

USM starting quarterback Billy Wiles was 4 of 17 passing for 61 yards when the Seminoles pulled all of their starters.

"I thought they played exceptional..." Norvell said of the FSU defense. "I thought we executed, had a really good plan from (defensive coordinator Adam) Fuller and the defensive staff and guys went out and committed to it. We were what I was hopeful we would be. Our guys played at a very high level."

Even when the Seminoles pulled all their offensive starters and tried to take their foot off the gas, the scoring didn't stop. FSU's first three drives with backups in the game all ended in the end zone. The sign of a good and deep team is playmakers throughout and even past the two-deep depth chart and that's what FSU showed Saturday night.

The Seminoles' 111 points through the first two games of the season are the fourth most in program history and the most since the 2012 team scored 124 in its first two games.

But that 2012 team started against a pair of FCS opponents in Murray State and Savannah State. This FSU team started with No. 5 LSU and Southern Miss, two teams that should make bowls and could contend for conference titles if things break right.

Nevertheless, this FSU squad thoroughly dismantled both those teams to varying degrees. And I get the feeling we may see that happen quite a few more times this season with how the rest of the schedule is shaping up.