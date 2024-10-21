Advertisement

Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday

Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.

 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami

Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami.

 • Bob Ferrante
Quote book video: Mike Norvell previews Miami, discusses offensive mistakes

FSU's coach on the quarterbacks, receivers' drops, run game, third-down defense.

 • Curt Weiler
PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Duke

FSU's defense grades well but it's a mostly poor evaluation of the offense in the loss to Duke.

 • Bob Ferrante
FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

FSU has played three QBs this season. All have struggled. So isn't it less a QB issue and more an offense one?

 • Bob Ferrante

Published Oct 21, 2024
Column: There's a process for evaluating, changing football coaches
Jerry Kutz  •  TheOsceola
Publisher
