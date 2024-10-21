Advertisement
in other news
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.
• Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami
Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami.
• Bob Ferrante
Quote book video: Mike Norvell previews Miami, discusses offensive mistakes
FSU's coach on the quarterbacks, receivers' drops, run game, third-down defense.
• Curt Weiler
PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Duke
FSU's defense grades well but it's a mostly poor evaluation of the offense in the loss to Duke.
• Bob Ferrante
FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues
FSU has played three QBs this season. All have struggled. So isn't it less a QB issue and more an offense one?
• Bob Ferrante
in other news
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.
• Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami
Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami.
• Bob Ferrante
Quote book video: Mike Norvell previews Miami, discusses offensive mistakes
FSU's coach on the quarterbacks, receivers' drops, run game, third-down defense.
• Curt Weiler
Column: There's a process for evaluating, changing football coaches
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Florida State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OG
- PRO
- WR
- RB
- OG
- S
- OG
- TE
- OLB
- DT
Advertisement
Advertisement