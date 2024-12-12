Column: What to make of FSU's choice of Thomas Castellanos as its 2025 QB

Updates from FSU's new coordinators, who hold their first interviews on Wednesday.
Coordinators Gus Malzahn and Tony White have agreed to three-year contracts that run through Feb. 2028.
With three tight ends off the 2024 roster in the transfer portal and another out of eligibility, that position is a big
React to Florida State QB Luke Kromenhoek has in the transfer portal. We also discuss departures, potential arrivals.
Florida State officially hires Herb Hand, who has 25 years of experience as an FBS assistant coach.
Updates from FSU's new coordinators, who hold their first interviews on Wednesday.
Coordinators Gus Malzahn and Tony White have agreed to three-year contracts that run through Feb. 2028.
With three tight ends off the 2024 roster in the transfer portal and another out of eligibility, that position is a big