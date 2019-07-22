Commit Watch: Which FSU football prospects could jump on board at SNL?
As Florida State Football prepares for its second annual Saturday Night Live recruiting event this weekend, most Seminole fans have two main questions in mind: Which prospects are coming, and who might make a commitment?
Later this week, Warchant will break down the full list of expected visitors. But first, we'll take a closer look at some of the recruits who could be on "Commit Watch" this weekend.
Note: We are not predicting that each of these players will commit to FSU. But if the Seminoles are going to receive any commitments at this event, they likely will come from this group.
Below the list of players on Commit Watch, we also are featuring a few additional prospects to keep an eye on this weekend.
COMMIT WATCH TARGETS AT SNL
Why Robinson is on commit watch for SNL
The Rivals100 prospect has close ties to FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, and immediately after he backed out of his previous commitment to Miami, Robinson took a visit to FSU. Now he's back for the Seminoles' biggest event of the year, and there's a better-than-decent chance he jumps on board. If it doesn't happen this weekend, it should be just a matter of time.
Teams in the mix
Miami, Alabama
