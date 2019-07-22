As Florida State Football prepares for its second annual Saturday Night Live recruiting event this weekend, most Seminole fans have two main questions in mind: Which prospects are coming, and who might make a commitment?

Later this week, Warchant will break down the full list of expected visitors. But first, we'll take a closer look at some of the recruits who could be on "Commit Watch" this weekend.

Note: We are not predicting that each of these players will commit to FSU. But if the Seminoles are going to receive any commitments at this event, they likely will come from this group.

Below the list of players on Commit Watch, we also are featuring a few additional prospects to keep an eye on this weekend.

