Commitment Analysis: FSU lands 3-star DB Kenton Kirkland

FSU head coach Mike Novell and his staff landed the 14th commitment toward the 2023 recruiting class when three-star defensive back prospect Kenton Kirkland from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines High School gave his pledge to sign with the Seminoles this upcoming winter. Kirkland is the fourth 2023 prospect to commit to FSU this month. Kentucky was the other finalist in the competition to land Kirkland's commitment. Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein takes an in-depth look at Kirkland and what his commitment means to FSU's current signing class: Interview: Kirkland discusses why he picked FSU

When it comes to recruiting defensive backs, FSU has done a nice job the past couple of years. Last year they finished NSD off with the signings of Sam McCall (Lake Gibson High School) and Azareye'h Thomas (Niceville). Both players have impressed early on as Thomas and McCall made an immediate impact. It seems like every practice report that comes out one or the other is making a big play. In the 2022 class, FSU signed Kevin Knowles (Hollywood McArthur HS) and Omarion Cooper (Lehigh High School). These two also made an impact as they could end up starters this upcoming season. With Kenton Kirkland's commitment FSU once again landed one of the top safety prospects in Florida. The three-star safety from Jacksonville Raines is another nice get. We will break down Kirkland and what our expectations are of the talented safety.

What we like: Size. Kirkland is a bigger defensive back. He is close to 6’2 and will weigh 200 pounds once he steps on a college campus. He looks like a linebacker but runs like a defensive back. We like his versatility. You can put him at corner, safety or bring him into box and use him as another safety. He gives you a player with both the size and speed to match up against receivers or tight ends. Kirkland can make plays in the passing game. You will also see him come up into the box and tackle a back. We like his versatility as a player. What we feel Kirkland needs to work on: You are not going to want him in man coverage against a 4.4 receiver with some shake and bake to their game. He is not as effective opening up and running with a receiver and then having to change direction quickly. He can run well in a straight line. When you put him on an island against a smaller and quicker receiver, Kirkland could have some problems. He also needs to continue to work on his technique. He will look for the big hit and can be taken out of position on a play.

Final thoughts on Kenton Kirkland