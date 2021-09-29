Commitment breakdown: Tom House chooses FSU

House joins Rivals150 power forward Cameron Corhen, who committed earlier this month, in Leonard Hamilton’s 2022 class. Before committing to Florida State, House also took official visits to Furman and Georgia. Boston College had also started recruiting him lately but never gained any traction.

Florida State scored its second commitment in the 2022 class this afternoon with the addition of small forward Tom House. The three-star prospect took an official visit to the school this past weekend to help seal the deal for the Seminoles.

WHAT IS FLORIDA STATE GETTING?:

House started to draw the attention of college coaches during his junior season at Centerville (Oh.) after helping lead his team to a state championship. At 6-foot-6, House has proven to be one of the most reliable shooters in the 2022 class. He started the summer with a strong performance in Georgia at the high school team camps in June with college coaches in attendance and continued his strong play throughout July.

The son of former coach, House is also a very instinctive player that doesn’t mind doing the little things to help his team win such as drawing a charge, fighting for a tough rebound in traffic, or diving for a loose ball. He might not see the floor immediately for the Seminoles with the talent the coaching staff keeps bringing in, but don’t be surprised if he’s eventually a contributor on a Florida State team that makes a deep run in March.