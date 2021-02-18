Mike Norvell isn't wasting any time getting a head start recruiting for the future. In addition to five early commitments for next year's class, a 2023 defensive end prospect announced his intentions to sign with Florida State on Thursday. The Seminoles are also getting a jump on a position of need as Gabriel Harris is projected to play defensive end in college

Harris plays for Thomas County Central, which is about 40 minutes north of Tallahassee in Thomasville, Ga.. He grew up a Florida State fan so his decision to pick the Seminoles isn't surprising. Having a prior relationship with FSU assistant coach Marcus Woodson when he was at Auburn also likely played a role in his decision.

"This (FSU) has always been my dream school and I knew this was the place for me," Harris' told Warchant.com. "I love everything. I love the energy this staff has and I know I can be a big part of it"

In addition to Florida State, Harris has an impressive offer list that includes Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee.

In seven games last season for Thomas County, Harris had 31 total tackles and 4.5 for loss.