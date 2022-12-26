If you’d like to take the deep dive, visit Ticketmaster , which lists tickets available for upcoming bowl games. Here’s the cliff notes as of Christmas Day.

“Just click on "Find Tickets" for each game and the default sorts by lowest price tickets,” he posted. “We are down to $83/ticket for our game but still better than all but the Rose & Playoff.”

Credit Osceola poster Noleington Russell for this discovery on the price of resale tickets on Ticketmaster.com, which we wanted to share with you

As you peruse the list, you’ll notice of the bowl games not hosting a playoff game, the lowest price tickets on the secondary market are just $6 for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium between Tulane and Southern California. Granted, those are the 400 level, nose-bleed seats but even their 200 level seats are listed at $65 and 300 level at $50.

From USC’s perspective, Tulane probably isn’t an attractive matchup and Dallas can be frigid. Although the Tulane faithful are few in number, the bowl isn’t far from New Orleans and with air service into Dallas and Houston, you would think there’s be a Green Wave as this has been a magical season.

The Rose Bowl is the only bowl re-selling for more than the Florida State-Oklahoma matchup in Orlando and why not? It is the “Granddaddy of them all”, features the Pac 12 vs. Big Ten matchup of Utah and Penn State, features beautiful weather and a killer parade.

It’s interesting to note the FSU v OU tickets are re-selling for $20 more than the matchup between LSU and Purdue in the very same Camping World Stadium four days later. There’s no question, demand is much higher from FSU fans than OU fans with the game being played within and easy day-of-game drive from most areas of Florida. And it doesn’t hurt that the Seminoles enjoyed a better-than-expected season, with a roster loaded with players who are fan favorites.

Only three games feature an in-state team, Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl, Texas in the Alamo Bowl and NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Maybe the most surprising price of re-sold tickets is the Sugar Bowl, featuring nearby Alabama and Kansas State. The lowest-priced tickets are listed for just $25 in the 400 level and $100 in the 300 level and there are large quantities of each being offered for re-sale. Bama fans are surely disappointed about not being in the playoff and have been to the Sugar Bowl ad nauseum.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify