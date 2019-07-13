Leave it to Keyshawn Helton to try to make his mark with the largest individual challenge -- the largest literally, if not figuratively -- at Saturday's Lift for Life event.

When his group reached the "tire flip" station inside Florida State's Indoor Practice Facility, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound wide receiver only had one question: What was highest number of flips recorded by any player in the previous groups?

When he heard the total was 21 flips of the giant tire in the timed event, Helton's mind was made up.

"I don't like losing," he said. "They told me 21 was the number to beat, so I had to get it."

Helton got 22.

Unfortunately for the Pensacola native, that number wouldn't last the rest of the day. Sophomore defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, who is about six inches taller and 60 pounds heavier than Helton, wasn't about to let someone else hold the mark.

He flipped the tire 25 times.

"I'm a competitor," Lars-Woodbey said. "So I went and asked the coach what the record was, and I went for it. Once I have my mind set on something, I’m going to get it."

That was the mindset for most of the Florida State football players who participated in Saturday's fundraiser. While the primary objective for the event was to raise money for Uplifting Athletes, a national organization that teams with college athletics programs to fight rare diseases, the Seminoles also seized the opportunity to show their skills and strength in a variety of competitions.

There was a bench press station, a golf cart push and the giant tire flip, all of which tested the players' strength and endurance. There also was an obstacle course that allowed players to display their agility; a 100-pound "dumbbell hold," which tested physical and mental strength; and a blindfold battle that forced players to listen to the verbal commands of their teammates.

"No one likes to lose," Helton said. "So just out here competing for a great cause was a lot of fun."

The Seminoles' goal for the event was to raise $20,000.