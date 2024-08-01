Florida State University is just 32 days away from the season-opening home game against Boston College — and thankfully running ahead of schedule to have Doak Campbell Stadium ready for kickoff.

There’s a lot of work left to do over the next four-plus weeks to have the East and West sideline seating sections prepared but there is confidence Doak will be ready to greet the Seminole faithful, the Lord willing and the creek don't rise.

FSU fans will find temporary seating for 7,500 along the lower half of the west sidelines. Above these seats, fans will see the new concrete seating pans already in place. While they look ready for use, they aren’t, and they won’t be until the 2025 season as there's a lot of work to be done on the concourses, restrooms and concessions below.

The west side temporary seating will be supported by portable concession stands and portable restroom trailers for the 2024 season.

On the east side of Doak Campbell Stadium, students and fans will notice wider aisles with handrails, wider seats with cushions, more ADA seating and other fan-friendly enhancements.

Attached is a video taken on Tuesday of progress made on both the east and west sideline sections which give you an idea of how much work still lies ahead.

