Dunn, who was the No. 5 seed in the Offensive Playmakers bracket, took down the No. 4 seed Warrick with just over 54 percent of the vote. In the other second-round battle, No. 1 seed Charlie Ward enjoyed another landslide victory with 98. 5 percent of the vote against No. 8 seed Amp Lee.

In one of the most anticipated showdowns of the Warchant Bracket Challenge -- our quest to let fans choose the No. 1 player in Florida State football history -- running back Warrick Dunn knocked off wide receiver Peter Warrick in a narrow second-round vote.

All voting will be done on our Tribal Council message board, and the voting window is 24 hours. Each round offers an opportunity for Warchant subscribers to win a $25 e-card to Garnet & Gold . That prize will go to the person who makes the most compelling and/or original argument for their vote.

No. 3 seed Dalvin Cook vs. No. 6 seed Chris Weinke

Dalvin Cook was a five-star recruit and the nation's No. 2-rated all-purpose back when he signed with Florida State in 2014, and he certainly lived up to that billing. Cook busted onto the national stage as a true freshman, breaking the school's freshman rushing record with 1,008 yards, and he seemed to get better every year. The Miami native set a new school record with 1,691 rushing yards in 2015, and he also broke the FSU mark for all-purpose yards with 1,935. Cook finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting that season and racked up at least 150 yards in six different games. But it was during his junior campaign that Cook might have solidified himself as the greatest running back in school history. He finished that year with 1,765 rushing yards, 488 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns. For all of his impressive statistics, Cook will perhaps be best remembered for his dominant performances against his hometown Miami Hurricanes, rushing for more than 450 yards against them in three games. He left early for the NFL following the 2016 season and has emerged as one of the top running backs in the game.

Chris Weinke is likely the most controversial seeding choice in the entire bracket. Despite being one of only three Heisman Trophy winners in FSU history and boasting a career record of 32-3 as the Seminoles' starting quarterback, Weinke was listed as the No. 6 seed in the Offensive Playmakers regional. Weinke originally signed with FSU out of Minnesota in 1990 but opted to pursue professional baseball before returning to Tallahassee as a 25-year-old in '97. After serving as a backup as a freshman, Weinke claimed the starting job as a sophomore and never looked back. His breakout season came in 1999 when he led the Seminoles to a perfect 14-0 season, a national championship and the first wire-to-wire season for a No. 1 team in modern college football history. Weinke passed for 3,103 yards and 25 touchdowns that season, then obliterated those marks one year later with 4,167 yards and 33 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2000. He still holds FSU's all-time records for passing yards in a game, season and career.

No. 2 seed Jameis Winston vs. No. 7 seed Rashad Greene

Jameis Winston was a prized recruit of Jimbo Fisher and a member of FSU's No. 5-rated 2012 class. He burst on the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2013, leading the Seminoles to an undefeated season and national championship. The consensus All-American finished the season completing 76 percent of his attempts and throwing for over 4,000 yards with 40 touchdowns. He would go on to earn numerous personal honors that season including being named AP Player of the Year, winning the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Heisman Trophy. He also led FSU to a perfect 13-0 regular season in 2014 and another ACC championship before suffering his first and only loss in college versus Oregon in the college football playoff. He finished his FSU career with a 26-1 record as a starter and would go on to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Rashad Greene was a part a heralded No. 3 recruiting class in 2011. It didn't take any time for the St. Thomas Aquinas star to make his mark at Florida State. He led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns as a true freshman. Greene would go on to lead the Seminoles in receiving all four years of his career. He's also the school record-holder in catches (270) and yards (3,830) and is third in touchdowns (29). The standout receiver was an integral part of FSU's 2013 national title. That included making several clutch catches against Auburn in the national championship game. He earned second-team All-American honors in 2014. Greene was drafted in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015.



