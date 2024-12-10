Coordinators Gus Malzahn, Tony White agree to three-year deals with FSU

New Florida State coordinators Gus Malzahn and Tony White have agreed to three-year contracts that run through Feb. 2028. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and safeties coach Evan Cooper have agreed to two-year deals through Feb. 2027.

The Malzahn contract and letters of understanding for the other three coaches were among those released on Tuesday as part of a public records request.

Malzahn will earn $1.5 million in year 1, followed by $2 million in year 2 and $2.5 million in year 3. His contract also includes incentives for postseason bonuses, a car allowance, cell phone allowance and more.

A UCF spokesperson had previously told the Osceola that Malzahn stepped down and the school did not owe him a buyout. Malzahn was under contract as UCF’s head coach through the 2027 season, with a salary of $5 million for 2025 (plus postseason bonuses).

White will earn $1.5 million in the first year, followed by $1.6 million in year 2 and $1.7 million in year 3.

FSU will also pay off the Nebraska buyout for White if he stays at FSU for all three seasons. If he departs early, the deal is forgiven on a percentage basis. There is also a provision if he accepts a Power 4 head coaching job.

Knighton will earn $550,000 in year 1 and $650,000 in year 2. FSU will pay up to $25,000 of the buyout from Nebraska, if applicable. It’s not clear what Knighton’s Nebraska buyout is at this time. He will also earn a $20,000 signing bonus.

Cooper will earn $300,000 in year 1 and $400,000 in year 2.