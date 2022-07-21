Corey Simon named FSU Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development

Florida State University Athletics Hall of Famer and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Corey Simon has been hired by the Seminole Boosters, it was announced Thursday by Seminole Boosters Chairman and CEO Stephen Ponder.

In this new role as Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development, Simon will focus primarily on the relationship between Seminole Boosters and former FSU student-athletes.

“We are excited to have Corey join the Seminole Boosters team in this role,” Ponder said. “Corey is a fantastic representative of Florida State and a perfect example of the opportunities that are created for student-athletes through donations to Seminole Boosters. Our goal is to re-connect with all former FSU student-athletes. In this role, Corey will focus on football while Cristian Gonzalez-Mendez will remain focused on Olympic sports.”

