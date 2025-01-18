Cornerback prospect Jaylen Scott becomes first commit for FSU's 2027 class

Class of 2027 cornerback prospect Jaylen Scott committed to Florida State on Saturday afternoon. Scott, who is 6-foot and 170 pounds, gave his pledge to FSU head coach Mike Norvell and corners coach Pat Surtain while on his unofficial visit with the Seminoles.

Scott was offered by FSU this past December.

"It feels great," said Scott of being committed to FSU heading into his junior season. "I've talked to other coaches and stuff but none of them compares to FSU, plus they've been one of my top schools for the get go."

And what stood out to the Seminoles about Scott?

"They like the way I attack the ball, the way I get after the ball and just me as a person, in general, they love," finished Scott

The list of schools that have offered the rising junior also included Tennessee and UCF.

Scott is the first prospect to commit to the Seminoles for its 2027 recruiting class.

Please click on the link below to view Scott's HUDL highlights.

Jaylen Scott - Hudl