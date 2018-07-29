Florida State landed a pair of commitments on Sunday, one day after head coach Willie Taggart held his first Saturday Night Live camp at Doak Campbell Stadium. Could the Seminoles pull in a third commitment from the event? FSU fans won't have to wait long to find out, as Savannah, Ga., linebacker Kalen DeLoach posted on Twitter that he will be making a "big decision" on Monday.

Be on the look out big decision coming TOMORROW‼️‼️‼️ — Delo🖤💎 (@KalenDeloach) July 29, 2018

DeLoach, who is expected to announce between his two finalists -- Florida State and Auburn -- had nothing but good things to say about his visit to Tallahassee for the Saturday Night Live camp. "It was great," DeLoach said, adding that he especially enjoyed working with linebackers coach Raymond Woodie. "I learned a lot, and he worked with me on a lot of things with my footwork, and using my hands. Coach Woodie really knows his stuff, and I felt very comfortable with him. We have a real good relationship, but he also knows the game really well." If DeLoach picks the 'Noles, he will become the 16th commitment for the class of 2019. FSU's class moved up to No. 7 nationally with the Sunday commitments of Mississippi offensive lineman Charles Cross and Lakeland, Fla., defensive back Brendan Gant. *ALSO SEE: The Recruiting Rumor Mill (including Michael Langston's prediction on DeLoach's decision)