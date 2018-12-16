Just a few days after backing out of his commitment to the hometown Miami Hurricanes, Carol City defensive back Jarvis Brownlee finally got the chance to take his long-awaited visit to Florida State ... and it more than lived up to his expectations.

"Visit was great. I enjoyed it, being around the coaches and players," Brownlee said. "I really liked it."

When asked to describe the biggest highlight of the trip, Brownlee responded with, "the whole visit."

"I've been waiting on this, and it finally came through," he said. "It exceeded my expectations on this visit. It's a great FSU family here."

Brownlee said assistant coach Telly Lockette has been his main recruiter, but he has gotten close to other staff members as well. And while he earlier committed to UM, Brownlee said he actually grew up cheering for the Seminoles.

This weekend gave him a new perspective of the school.

"From a fan point of view, you don't really get to see the inside of everything," the four-star prospect said. "As a recruit, I see what it's really like -- the academics and everything ... [it] really was special to me and gave me a great outlook on Florida State."

Brownlee's host on the FSU official visit was sophomore cornerback Stanford Samuels III, and freshman cornerback Asante Samuel was also a big part of the plans.

Brownlee said he loved hearing directly from his fellow DBs from South Florida.

"It was great," he said. "Asking them how they love the atmosphere, and it was just great getting their feedback and seeing their love for FSU."

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the visit for Brownlee was the recruits' excursion to play paint ball. The talented defensive back said that event was an absolute blast.

"It was great and I enjoyed it a lot," he said. "There was one time where I was going against six guys, and it was just me (laughing). I have never done that on a visit and it was really exciting and opened my eyes that they really like to have a lot of fun, and be a big family together. It really opened me eyes just seeing it for myself finally."

There were more serious conversations as well, like when defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett explained how Brownlee would be used in his defense.