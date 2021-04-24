Could second time be the charm for FSU and DB Donovan Kaufman?
Recruiting sometimes comes full circle, and the Florida State football staff is hoping the second time around with talented defensive back Donovan Kaufman goes a little better than the first.
The Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell made a late push for Kaufman in the 2020 class, but the four-star prospect ultimately stuck with his prior commitment to Vanderbilt.
After one season there, Kaufman has since entered the transfer portal, and FSU is one of three schools -- along with Texas and Auburn -- in the think of the chase.
Kaufman spoke with Warchant.com about his interest in the Seminoles and how the recruiting process is going the second time around.
As was the case the first time, Kaufman is speaking primarily with Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and recruiting coordinator David Johnson.
"FSU is pushing very hard," the Louisiana native said. "I talk with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and Coach Fuller the most. I also talk with Coach Johnson since he's the coach that I have a longstanding relationship with since I'm from Louisiana. They are all telling me they want me there. I had a great relationship with them before."
While FSU has to be extremely selective with transfers right now because of NCAA restrictions on many first-year players a school can sign each year -- the Seminoles are believed to have only one or two spots remaining -- Kaufman said he had a feeling the 'Noles would come calling once he entered the portal.
"Yeah I kind of did," the former Rivals250 member said. "I knew if they had a scholarship they would."
Kaufman got off to a tremendous start to his college career at Vandy, starting the first two games at safety and as a kick returner, before things turned sour.
