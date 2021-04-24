Recruiting sometimes comes full circle, and the Florida State football staff is hoping the second time around with talented defensive back Donovan Kaufman goes a little better than the first.

The Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell made a late push for Kaufman in the 2020 class, but the four-star prospect ultimately stuck with his prior commitment to Vanderbilt.

After one season there, Kaufman has since entered the transfer portal, and FSU is one of three schools -- along with Texas and Auburn -- in the think of the chase.

Kaufman spoke with Warchant.com about his interest in the Seminoles and how the recruiting process is going the second time around.

