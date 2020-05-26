This is the question we presented to our staff:

Q: Based on the information we have now, in late-May, what do you think is a realistic scenario for live crowds during college football games this fall?



GENE: It’s certainly realistic to say that there could be “some” fans in the stands this fall. However, it’s probably unrealistic to suggest that it will be business as usual.

My guess is that college football will lean heavily on the NFL when it comes to handling fan attendance, watching what the professional league does and then modeling a system from that. If the NFL sets an attendance ceiling of a certain number of fans, I could see some schools adopting that number and some being more restrictive. Heck, I could envision a scenario where some stadiums are completely empty while others are half-full.

At the end of the day, Florida State and other major universities should be able to come up with a workable plan to allow a certain number of fans to sit in the stands. A lot will need to happen planning-wise to make that a reality, including making sure the groups sitting together have plenty of separation, that steps are taken to disinfect everything, that a logical plan is in place for food distribution and handling crowds on bathroom breaks. There are probably another hundred items I’m not even considering that need to happen before the gates of Doak Campbell are able to open on Saturdays. But I don’t think these hurdles are insurmountable if enough smart people, including medical professionals, plan in it all out in advance.

There is still one nagging concern that could override even the best advanced planning – “a bad look." We’ve already seen the national media trash government entities for allowing people to walk on public beaches. Like it or not, state universities are sensitive to public perception and political pressures, so having thousands of fans in the stands may not be the best look. I have no doubt that some fans will ignore the separation guidelines and congregate in large groups during games. As soon as that happens, someone will snap a photo of the large group, followed by the national headline: “Florida State doesn’t care about fans spreading COVID-19." My guess is that FSU president John Thrasher is up at night fretting about things like this.

There’s no easy answer to this complex dilemma. I sure wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of a university president or board of trustees member right now, having to make these impossible decisions.

COREY: I just have a hard time imagining there will be zero fans at these games. If the states are becoming more open, if restaurants and bars are allowed to have patrons, then what sense would it make to not allow at least some fans to go sit outside and watch a football game? Why would it be safe for me to go watch a game inside a bar/restaurant, around 80 or 100 people, in a smaller space, but not be allowed to sit outdoors a row or two away from other fans? In the heat. With no recycled air.