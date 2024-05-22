At the Mike Norvell’s spring booster tour event in Jacksonville last week, the Voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, asked the crowd of 500, “How many are going to Dublin, Ireland, for the Seminoles’ season kickoff against Georgia Tech?” More than 100 hands went up. Same question in Panama City the next night with a similar reaction. Whether you made your plans months ago or are still contemplating this bucket-list trip, we think this updated travel planner may help to make your trip memorable.

Tailgate only packages still available

For FSU fans traveling to Ireland, Tailgate Only Packages are still available. Join fellow Seminoles two hours prior to kickoff at The FSU Tailgate Party in Lansdowne Rugby Football Club. The FSU Tailgate party includes a BBQ menu, open bar, DJ entertainment, and outdoor games for Seminole fans of all ages. The open bar will include beer, wine, house spirits & soft drinks. Check out this video for the Lansdowne Rugby Club where the FSU Tailgate takes place, starting at the 1:39 mark. Ticket Price is $385 per person. Click here to purchase

Game time tickets and other packages

If you have not ordered your tickets from the Seminole ticket office, On Location is offering game tickets as part of their travel and hospitality packages. The On location travel packages remaining include a 3-city, golf, and drive Ireland packages. They can be found at this link There is an FSU hospitality package still available that includes a game ticket. The FSU Tailgate & Game Ticket Experience at RDS includes pregame entertainment and an outdoor cookout atmosphere with your fellow Seminoles. Click here for more info and a link to purchase.

Have travel package, now want Tailgate Party?

If you already have your travel package but now want to go to the Seminoles official Tailgate Party, contact On Location Guest Services at 855.291.3577 to add it onto your reservation.



Only need a hotel in Dublin

If you already have you game tickets but are looking for a hotel, On Location has a Dublin 3-night offer at this link.

Book your airfare

On Location has partnered with Flight Sugar to offer fans the ability to book online. More information can be found here.

Fly Aer Lingus

If you prefer to book your own flights, consider Aer Lingus, the national airline of Ireland, and the title sponsor of this game. Aer Lingus is a value carrier that connects Europe and North America with a modern fleet of aircraft through its gateway hub at Dublin Airport, which along with Shannon Airport, are the only European Airports with US Pre-Clearance. Ireland’s only 4-star airline, as rated by Skytrax World Airline Awards for its consistent quality and excellence. Book your flights here

Private car service