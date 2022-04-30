Crowell, power surge lead FSU Baseball to series win over TCU

Crowell entered with runners on second and third and one out in the fifth inning, but struck out both batters to escape the jam.

Crowell (4-0) allowed just one ninth-inning hit over 4.2 scoreless innings in relief of Carson Montgomery. After setting a career high with six strikeouts in his last outing against Clemson, he matched that number Saturday night.

The Florida State baseball team hit three home runs and got a superb pitching performance out of the bullpen from Wyatt Crowell to beat No. 7 TCU 7-3 Saturday night at Dick Howser Stadium. The win was FSU’s seventh in a row against Top 25 opponents and improves the Seminoles to 26-15, while the Horned Frogs fall to 27-16.

After TCU took a 3-0 lead after four innings, the Seminole bats came alive. The Noles tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back home runs from Brett Roberts and James Tibbs to chase Marcelo Perez from the game.

In the seventh, Luke Savage (1-1) walked Roberts before Austin Krob entered and allowed back-to-back singles to Jaime Ferrer and Reese Albert. Albert’s RBI single gave FSU the lead.

Logan Lacey hit a two-out, three-run home run to add to the Seminoles lead.

UP NEXT:

The series finale between FSU and TCU is Sunday at noon and will stream on ACC Network Extra. LHP Bryce Hubbart (6-1) throws for the Seminoles, while TCU will counter with RHP Brett Walker (4-2).

OF NOTE:



* Brett Roberts hit a two-run home run, his fourth of the year. He also scored in the seventh inning and leads FSU with 28 runs scored on the season.

* James Tibbs was 2-for-4 with his eighth home run of the year. He has now reached base safely in 29 of his 30 starts and leads FSU with a .328 batting average.

* Roberts’ and Tibbs’ home runs were back-to-back, the second time the pair have gone back-to-back and the fourth time for FSU this year.

* Reese Albert had the game-winning RBI single and was 1-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch. He is tied with Tibbs for the team lead with a .328 batting average.

* Jordan Carrion doubled to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games. Over his last 12 games, he is hitting 21-for-44 (.477) with 14 runs, 9 RBI, 5 doubles, a home run, 9 walks and two stolen bases in the past 12 games. His average for the season has jumped from .209 to .295 in that span.

* Florida State has won seven straight games against Top 25 opponents – No. 23 Florida, a sweep of No. 9 Louisville, No. 25 Georgia Southern and the first two against No. 7 TCU.

