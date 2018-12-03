About four times each week, the Florida State men's basketball team reserves a portion of practice time to work through end-game scenarios.

One day, the Seminoles might be ahead by five points in the final minutes and have to manage the lead. The next, they might be trailing by seven and tasked with mounting a furious comeback.

"We don't always get 'em right, but we work on them," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "So I think our guys are comfortable in some of those situations."

Over the last two weeks, the Seminoles have proven that to be the case.

In their 73-72 victory against Purdue last Wednesday, No. 14 Florida State rallied from an eight-point deficit with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining to secure the win.

Five days earlier, they trailed LSU by nine points with 3:05 left, tied it in regulation and then won in overtime.

Part of the credit for Florida State's success in those situations could be attributed to the Seminoles' depth and experience.

Because Hamilton rotates players so frequently -- FSU uses a 10- and sometimes 11-player rotation -- the 'Noles are usually pretty fresh down the stretch. It also helps that five of their top six scorers have spent at least three years in the program.

But redshirt sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in overtime against LSU, said another key factor is the Seminoles' preparation.

He credited assistant coaches Stan Jones, Dennis Gates and Charlton Young with turning up the heat in those situational drills -- even purposefully making "ticky tack" foul calls to create as much adversity as possible -- and ensuring that the players aren't rattled during crunch time in games.