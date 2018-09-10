Florida State vs. Samford review: Crunching the offensive numbers
Florida State's ugly, 36-26 victory over Samford was certainly nothing to write home about. However, the Seminoles were able to eventually shake off the pesky FCS team and bring home a come-from-behind win.
The offense put up a total of 454 yards -- 134 on the ground and 320 through the air. Here's a more detailed look at how the offense fared with a numbers breakdown of the the running game, offensive line blocking and passing game.
The Ground Game
Florida State rushed for 134 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry against the Bulldogs on Saturday night. While slightly better than the 94 total yards and 3.4 yards per carry in week one against Virginia Tech, the Seminoles' ground game has been a major disappointment so far in 2018.
Florida State's top two backs, Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick, combined to run 27 times for 120 yards. The Seminoles did not have a rush all evening of more than 14 yards. Here's a breakdown of the FSU ball-carriers courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|Yards
|YPC
|YAC
|10+ runs
|PFF Grade
|
Cam Akers
|
76
|
5.4
|
45
|
1
|
60.3*
|
Jacques Patrick
|
44
|
3.4
|
22
|
1
|
62.1
|
Deondre Francois
|
15
|
3.0
|
2
|
1
|
80.0
|
Amir Rasul
|
2
|
2.0
|
2
|
-
|
54.5
