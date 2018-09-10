Ticker
Florida State vs. Samford review: Crunching the offensive numbers

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Gene Williams / Warchant.com

Florida State's ugly, 36-26 victory over Samford was certainly nothing to write home about. However, the Seminoles were able to eventually shake off the pesky FCS team and bring home a come-from-behind win.

The offense put up a total of 454 yards -- 134 on the ground and 320 through the air. Here's a more detailed look at how the offense fared with a numbers breakdown of the the running game, offensive line blocking and passing game.

The Ground Game

Florida State rushed for 134 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry against the Bulldogs on Saturday night. While slightly better than the 94 total yards and 3.4 yards per carry in week one against Virginia Tech, the Seminoles' ground game has been a major disappointment so far in 2018.

Florida State's top two backs, Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick, combined to run 27 times for 120 yards. The Seminoles did not have a rush all evening of more than 14 yards. Here's a breakdown of the FSU ball-carriers courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Florida State rushers vs. Samford
Player Yards YPC YAC 10+ runs PFF Grade

Cam Akers

76

5.4

45

1

60.3*

Jacques Patrick

44

3.4

22

1

62.1

Deondre Francois

15

3.0

2

1

80.0

Amir Rasul

2

2.0

2

-

54.5
YPC: Yards per carry / YAC: Yards after contact. *Rushing grade 65.1 but penalized because of a fumble. Grade is based on a combination of rushing, fumbling and blocking.
