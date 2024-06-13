OMAHA, Neb. — After saying Jamie Arnold would probably get the ball for Florida State's first start in the College World Series Wednesday, Link Jarrett made it official Thursday.

It'll be FSU's ace on the mound Friday at 7 p.m. (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha against No. 1 overall seed Tennessee.

"Arnold will go and then you're going to use some relievers you would think at some point in this thing," Jarrett said in his press conference. "Maybe not. It would be great if we didn't."

On an FSU staff that has dealt with injuries and seen some wavering in the back end this season, Arnold has been Mr. Reliable for the Seminoles. He enters the College World Series with 11 wins (the most by an FSU pitcher since Mike Compton's 12 in 2012), a 2.77 ERA (best by an FSU pitcher with 100+ innings since Drew Parrish in 2018), 155 strikeouts (most by an FSU pitcher since 1994) and just 22 walks allowed.

He's gone five-plus innings in all but one of his starts this season and the one time it didn't happen was because of a weather delay. Even more than that, he's thrown at least six innings in 10 of his 17 starts and seven innings five times.

"A real low slot and a really whippy arm. I think when Florida State started their year the way they did, he had a lot to do with it," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said of Arnold. "When you have a great pitcher like a (Paul) Skenes, it helps you on that game day and then it helps on all the other days too for obvious reasons."

Facing the Volunteers may be the toughest test of the season so far for Arnold. Tennessee has hit 173 home runs this season, 22 more than any other team in the country and the second most any college team has ever hit. It is also in the top 25 nationally in scoring (9.2 runs per game, 7th), batting average (.310, 20th), slugging percentage (.613, 2nd) and doubles (150, 3rd).

"Damaging, threatening, physical, intense, balanced. Just pick whatever you want, man. I mean, I know what we're walking into and I know what we walked into in 2022..." Jarrett said. "I know how good they are. They're unbelievable, unbelievably talented. This is a little bit of Clash of the Titans...This is top-of-the-food-chain stuff."