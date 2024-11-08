Culture has Florida State in top group for four-star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali

Balogoun-Ali was back on Florida State's campus on Saturday to take in the North Carolina game and continue his relationship with the coaching staff. The Seminoles have been in frequent contact with Balogoun-Ali since they offered him in May.

Four-star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali is one of the premier linebackers in Florida for the 2026 cycle. The Rivals250 prospect has accumulated an offer list of 23 programs, including the Seminoles and its rivals in Florida.

"It was great getting back here. I always love the environment, for sure," he said. "They text me very frequently — always asking how I'm doing and how everything is going. It's something that I definitely appreciate."

Along with Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee and a host of SEC schools have been pushing for Balogoun-Ali during his junior season at North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin School.

With Florida State, it's the culture inside the building that stands out to Balogoun-Ali and some of his former teammates currently at Florida State have been able to verify his early impressions of the program.

"It's definitely the culture. Even though they are not doing the greatest right now, it's the same exact way that it was last year when they were undefeated and that's definitely something you want to look at," Balogoun-Ali said. "I have teammates like Amaree Williams and Ricky Knight that play here right now that can definitely vouch for that. My development would thrive here."

"They just tell me its the place to be and if I have dreams to get to the next level after college (that) this is definitely a good spot to be at," he later added.

Balogoun-Ali got to spend some time speaking with linebackers coach Randy Shannon over the weekend.

"His (Shannon) message is mostly the same with me. I'm a high priority guy (for them). They want to do whatever they can to get me over here," Balogoun-Ali said. "It doesn't matter where I am on the field at all. I think versatility is my best factor but this program specifically is looking at me as a WILL linebacker or a weakside backer and that's definitely something that I can do."

As Balogoun-Ali wraps up his junior year at Benjamin, the Seminoles are currently among the top five contenders in his recruitment. He plans to officially narrow down the list as soon as his junior year is completed.