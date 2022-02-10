Current FSU football player jerseys will be sold this season
Florida State football players' jerseys -- customized with current players' last names -- will be sold for the first time this year with part of the proceeds going directly to the student-athletes.
According to a release from the university, players will have to choose to "opt in" to the program, which will be coordinated with the help of Fanatics and OneTeam
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Here is more from the release:
Fanatics will offer customizable Florida State Nike jerseys with the name of any players that choose to participate in the group licensing program, while OneTeam will administer the group rights of the athletes included in the program. Football jerseys are expected to be available for the 2022 season, and Florida State will look to expand opportunities to other sports as they become available.
OneTeam Partners is a company that specializes in commercializing the group rights of world-class athletes. Fanatics, the official online store of Florida State athletics, is involved with more than 150 colleges and universities for e-commerce, wholesale and physical sales.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State fans in the Tribal Council