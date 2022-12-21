D-II tight end transfer Kyle Morlock has made his commitment to Florida State official.

FSU officially announced Morlock's addition Wednesday, completing the pledge he announced on Dec. 15.

FSU got in quickly on Morlock when the Shorter College product who originally hails from Blairsville, Ga. entered the transfer portal. The Seminoles hosted him for an unofficial visit the day of their regular-season finale against Florida on Nov. 26 and then got him back on campus for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 9 through 11.

He committed days after that visit, choosing the Seminoles over interest from a number of other programs including Tennessee and Colorado.

In two seasons at Shorter, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end amassed 808 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches, proving himself to be a well-rounded tight end capable of handling all the job duties.

Together with South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell, Morlock will help transform FSU's tight end room, which will be losing multi-year starter Camren McDonald, in 2023.