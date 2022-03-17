Dancing once again, FSU women's hoops takes on Missouri State tonight

“We’ve had an interesting year and just really, really excited to be here. It’s something that we’ve done year after year after year at Florida State,” Semrau said. “Really pleased to be back here, and I am excited to see the women’s field growing the way that it is. First time with a field of 68. We’ll always be the ones that got to play in the first four.”

After an up-and-down 2021-22 season, FSU and head coach Sue Semrau are elated to again be dancing in March.

Going back to 2012, FSU has been selected to the NCAA Tournament in nine straight seasons. The Seminoles and Bears will square off at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2) in Baton Rouge, La.

The No. 11 seed FSU women’s basketball team tips off the 2022 NCAA Tournament tonight against Missouri State in one of four play-in games.

Going back to 2004-05, FSU has reached the NCAA Tournament in 16 out of 17 seasons, missing just once in 2012 (not counting 2020's cancellation).

The Seminoles didn’t coast their way into March Madness this year, unlike in recent seasons. From 2009-19, FSU was a top-five seed in eight out of 10 seasons.

At one point in early February, FSU’s record had dipped to .500 overall at 10-10 and just 4-6 in the ACC. Semrau said her team was “really tested” by a number of injuries, lack of availability due to COVID-19 protocols, and breaking in new starters and contributors.

“We had a lot of brand-new pieces to our team,” said Semrau, who returned this season after taking one year off to be with her mother, who was battling cancer. “But these kids have been resilient. Honestly, to be at this position right now, with everything they have been through, I am really proud of them.”

With their backs against the wall, the ’Noles won six of their final eight regular-season games, including takedowns of fellow Tournament teams Notre Dame on Feb. 6 and Georgia Tech on Feb. 24 in an exciting, 65-63 overtime win.

Several FSU players, including guards Sammie Puisis and All-ACC senior Morgan Jones, described that stretch as a turning point to the season.

Now, the Seminoles will look to keep the momentum rolling against Missouri State, which finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference at 24-7 overall. The Bears have 17 NCAA appearances -- including five Sweet 16s and two Final Fours (1992 and 2001) -- to their name during their program’s history.

Semrau called Missouri State an extremely tough matchup and very well-coached.

“They are a really good team. Very well-balanced. They have very good post players,” Semrau said. “That’s really where they start with their offensive attack. They have skilled players on the perimeter, they’re strong, physical, obviously their defense is one of the best in the country.”

The 'Noles are one of eight ACC teams selected to this year's field, tying for most by any conference. The winner of Missouri State and FSU will take on No. 6-seeded Ohio State Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

"Having been all the way to the Elite Eight and three possessions from the Final Four, I think the best approach is, 'It's this game,'" Semrau said. "I don't think there's this underdog mentality or anything else. We've talked about the progress in our program being about process, and we're still in process.

"We want them to know that and understand that, and there's nothing more important than this game."

