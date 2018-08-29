Five-star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is one to watch for FSU. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Before Florida State kicks off the 2018 football season on Monday, it's time to look at the top prospects the Seminoles are looking at to round out their 2019 recruiting class. FSU currently has 16 commitments and a class that ranks No. 10 nationally. Here's a complete breakdown of the prospects who could make up the rest of the class and where things stand with each.

DANDY DOZEN: 12 TO WATCH FOR FSU IN 2019

Outlook for OL Evan Neal FSU Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Warm Mia, Ala, USC We continue to hear FSU is a factor in this one. We expect Neal to take an official visit to FSU. Greg Frey

The Skinny on OL Evan Neal & FSU The good news for FSU is that five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal is not in a hurry to decide. Most believe Miami and Alabama are the favorites, but Neal does like Willie Taggart. He's also good friends with Seminoles OL commit Dontae Lucas and plans to see FSU for games several times this year. We believe he will take an official visit to Tallahassee as well. It doesn't hurt that his cousin Chaz Neal is a freshman OL at FSU, but there is still work to do. If the Seminoles' offense gets off to a strong start, that could help the 'Noles.

Outlook for OL Kardell Thomas FSU Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Warm LSU FSU has become a solid player following his Saturday Night Live visit. Raymond Woodie, Greg Frey, Willie Taggart