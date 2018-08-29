Dandy Dozen: 12 key targets to watch for FSU's 2019 class
Before Florida State kicks off the 2018 football season on Monday, it's time to look at the top prospects the Seminoles are looking at to round out their 2019 recruiting class.
FSU currently has 16 commitments and a class that ranks No. 10 nationally. Here's a complete breakdown of the prospects who could make up the rest of the class and where things stand with each.
DANDY DOZEN: 12 TO WATCH FOR FSU IN 2019
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Mia, Ala, USC
|
We continue to hear FSU is a factor in this one. We expect Neal to take an official visit to FSU.
|
Greg Frey
The Skinny on OL Evan Neal & FSU
The good news for FSU is that five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal is not in a hurry to decide. Most believe Miami and Alabama are the favorites, but Neal does like Willie Taggart. He's also good friends with Seminoles OL commit Dontae Lucas and plans to see FSU for games several times this year. We believe he will take an official visit to Tallahassee as well. It doesn't hurt that his cousin Chaz Neal is a freshman OL at FSU, but there is still work to do. If the Seminoles' offense gets off to a strong start, that could help the 'Noles.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
LSU
|
FSU has become a solid player following his Saturday Night Live visit.
|
Raymond Woodie,
Greg Frey,
Willie Taggart
The Skinny on OL Kardell Thomas & FSU
This is another recruitment that really shifted for Florida State after an impactful SNL visit. Thomas wasn't even going to work out at SNL, but he changed his mind and had extremely glowing comments about FSU offensive line coach Greg Frey. He said he learned things he had never seen before from a coach. His connection to the FSU staff and the university itself was obvious. Thomas called it 50/50 with FSU and LSU, but it's never easy pulling a prospect from the Tigers' backyard. What happens on the field this season could play a major factor, as the LSU staff could find itself on the hot seat with a poor performance. That could really open the door for the 'Noles.
