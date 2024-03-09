Darin Green Jr. made a 3-pointer a few minutes into the game. And he didn’t stop.

The senior guard scored a season-high 26 points on 8 of 15 shooting from 3-point range and Florida State defeated Miami 83-75 on Saturday to finish the regular season above .500.

Green Jr. matched a career-best with eight made 3s and was four points short of his career-high. It was one of his best performances in an FSU uniform and it came in his final game at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

"It meant a lot more to him today because it’s the last time you're going to play in the Tuck, and it meant an awful lot to him,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Jamir Watkins, who decided not to be honored on Senior Day, had 16 points on 4 of 13 shooting and scored in double figures for a 17th straight game. He also has scored 15 or more points in nine straight games. The redshirt junior had 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals as he recorded his sixth career double-double.

FSU (16-15) also finished ACC play at 10-10 going into the league tournament next week in Washington, D.C. The Seminoles finished above .500 a season after only winning nine games, but FSU also let opportunities slip away to do even better. FSU went 4-7 in February and March.

The win marked the Seminoles’ third straight and 12th in its last 13 games against Miami. The win moved Hamilton into a tie for fourth in ACC history with Maryland’s Gary Williams with his 192nd career ACC regular season victory.



