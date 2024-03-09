Darin Green Jr. makes eight 3s on Senior Day as FSU defeats Miami
Darin Green Jr. made a 3-pointer a few minutes into the game. And he didn’t stop.
The senior guard scored a season-high 26 points on 8 of 15 shooting from 3-point range and Florida State defeated Miami 83-75 on Saturday to finish the regular season above .500.
Green Jr. matched a career-best with eight made 3s and was four points short of his career-high. It was one of his best performances in an FSU uniform and it came in his final game at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
"It meant a lot more to him today because it’s the last time you're going to play in the Tuck, and it meant an awful lot to him,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.
Jamir Watkins, who decided not to be honored on Senior Day, had 16 points on 4 of 13 shooting and scored in double figures for a 17th straight game. He also has scored 15 or more points in nine straight games. The redshirt junior had 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals as he recorded his sixth career double-double.
FSU (16-15) also finished ACC play at 10-10 going into the league tournament next week in Washington, D.C. The Seminoles finished above .500 a season after only winning nine games, but FSU also let opportunities slip away to do even better. FSU went 4-7 in February and March.
The win marked the Seminoles’ third straight and 12th in its last 13 games against Miami. The win moved Hamilton into a tie for fourth in ACC history with Maryland’s Gary Williams with his 192nd career ACC regular season victory.
Jalen Warley had 13 points, while Cam Corhen had 10 points and four rebounds. Corhen has scored in double figures in six of seven games.
Miami’s Matthew Cleveland was booed whenever he got the ball and had 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting. He also had seven rebounds.
FSU shot 28 of 70 (40 percent) from the floor but the Seminoles matched a season-high with 33 3-point attempts, making 12 shots (36.4 percent).
The Seminoles started Green Jr., Watkins, Josh Nickelberry, Jaylan Gainey and Isaac Spainhour on Senior Day. While Nickelberry, Gainey and Spainhour didn’t score, FSU’s bench produced 41 points.
The Seminoles won 84-75 in Coral Gables on Jan. 17 and swept the season series.
Up next
The Seminoles’ next game will be in the ACC Tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., against Virginia Tech. The Seminoles’ are the No. 9 seed and the Hokies the No. 8 seed in the tournament.
