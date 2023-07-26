CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darrell Jackson’s wait for a waiver from the NCAA continues, now right up to a week from the start of Florida State’s preseason camp. Jackson is a two-time transfer, playing at Maryland in 2021 and Miami last fall.

“It is a daily question that I get to ask,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said on Wednesday. “It’s in progress. We’re hopeful that we hear something here sooner rather than later. I know Darrell is working his tail off continuing to prepare. What a special young man. He’s got an incredible future. We’re continuing to go through the process with the NCAA.”

Norvell praised Jackson for his work in the weight room and in offseason workouts. The 6-foot-5 Jackson has added eight pounds and is up to 334 on FSU’s latest roster.

“Ultimately, he can’t control much of it right now but he can control the work,” Norvell said. “Every day continuing to grow, continuing to get better. He’s taken heed to that. He looks great. Excited about his future.”

Jackson had 22 tackles at Maryland in 2021 before transferring to Miami, where he had 27 tackles and three sacks last fall. Norvell has been optimistic throughout the offseason that Jackson would earn the waiver.

“Ultimately, we’ve got a great group,” Norvell said. “We are fully hopeful and expecting that Darrell is going to be a part (and be cleared for the 2023 season). He will be a game changer for us. He’s really a special talent. But it’s still about all of us growing, getting better, being ready for when our number is called.

“It’s one of the things that I told Darrell at the beginning, anytime you have to appeal or file for a waiver, it’s a process.”

