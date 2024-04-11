Davonte Brown has played a whole bunch of college football.

Over the last four seasons, the defensive back from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High has appeared in 47 games and made 31 starts at UCF and Miami.

And yet, even for a guy so experienced, Brown has been challenged with learning something new this spring after transferring to Florida State in January for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

After spending his first four seasons in college as a cornerback, Brown has been working at safety this spring for the Seminoles, learning not just a new defensive scheme but a new position.

"I'm seeing the field from a different perspective now so that's helping me," Brown said of his move to safety. "I don't feel like it's hard. It's just paying attention to the little things, all the checks, getting comfortable with that. Taking control out there is what you have to do at safety."

In his lone season at Miami last fall, Brown appeared in 11 games but didn't make any starts and recorded just 10 tackles and one pass breakup over 180 plays on defense. However, he's not too far removed from being a very impactful defensive back at UCF.

He started 26 games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Knights, recording a combined 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 17 pass breakups. His 13 pass breakups as a sophomore in 2021 put him in the top 10 nationally in that category.

Brown is confident his time spent at cornerback has helped him switch to safety so far this spring.

"Corner is a lot of covering so that's a tool that some safeties might not have under their belt," Brown said. "I feel like that helps me when I'm coming down, covering tight ends or if I have to cover a receiver, I'll be able to do that."

In addition to bringing his cornerback skills to his new safety spot, Brown thinks some of the more unique aspects of playing safety will show off other aspects of his skill-set that haven't been as evident throughout his collegiate career to date.