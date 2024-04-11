Davonte Brown bringing cornerback skills, experience to FSU safety unit
Davonte Brown has played a whole bunch of college football.
Over the last four seasons, the defensive back from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High has appeared in 47 games and made 31 starts at UCF and Miami.
And yet, even for a guy so experienced, Brown has been challenged with learning something new this spring after transferring to Florida State in January for his final year of collegiate eligibility.
After spending his first four seasons in college as a cornerback, Brown has been working at safety this spring for the Seminoles, learning not just a new defensive scheme but a new position.
"I'm seeing the field from a different perspective now so that's helping me," Brown said of his move to safety. "I don't feel like it's hard. It's just paying attention to the little things, all the checks, getting comfortable with that. Taking control out there is what you have to do at safety."
In his lone season at Miami last fall, Brown appeared in 11 games but didn't make any starts and recorded just 10 tackles and one pass breakup over 180 plays on defense. However, he's not too far removed from being a very impactful defensive back at UCF.
He started 26 games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Knights, recording a combined 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 17 pass breakups. His 13 pass breakups as a sophomore in 2021 put him in the top 10 nationally in that category.
Brown is confident his time spent at cornerback has helped him switch to safety so far this spring.
"Corner is a lot of covering so that's a tool that some safeties might not have under their belt," Brown said. "I feel like that helps me when I'm coming down, covering tight ends or if I have to cover a receiver, I'll be able to do that."
In addition to bringing his cornerback skills to his new safety spot, Brown thinks some of the more unique aspects of playing safety will show off other aspects of his skill-set that haven't been as evident throughout his collegiate career to date.
"I'd say playing free safety, you have a lot of freedom to roam around sometimes, make plays based on what you feel, use your instincts," Brown said. "I feel like safety definitely has got to come put the pads on somebody. That's another skill-set. I'm ready to be able to put on display that I'm not afraid to hit."
We saw a similar cornerback to safety transition work out very well for the Seminoles over the last few years. Akeem Dent was a five-star prospect in the 2019 class but wound up sticking at safety for the Seminoles and evolved into an intriguing late-round NFL Draft prospect at the new position.
Brown may not have the extended time Dent did when making the transition, but he brings experience FSU needs there after losing Dent this offseason. Shyheim Brown has started 16 games and appeared in 30 over the last three seasons. Other than him, FSU's other safeties although all somewhat intriguing, have been at FSU for one season.
"Definitely a lot of talent in the room. I knew from talking to coach Pat (Surtain) before I came that the room was talented and there were a lot of young guys, too. Just needed an older guy to come in and be that leader in the room. I feel like I've been able to come in, start to pick up the playbook, be a role model for the younger guys. I'm going to continue to do that..." Brown said. "Very talented guys. To see their game, how they approach practice, I'm impressed. Conrad (Hussey) being a younger guy, very, very athletic. He has a feel for the game, you can tell. He's been making plays out there. Shyheim, you can tell he practices like a veteran, has a lot of experience. Smart, smart player who knows how to be in the right place at the right time."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple