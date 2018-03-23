Ticker
Day 2 in the books: New WRs, TEs stepping up for FSU offense

Corey Clark • Warchant.com
Lead Writer

Xb3mq11yiwexyvy66ngu
D.J. Matthews tries to avoid a defender during Florida State's practice on Friday.
Gene Williams/Warchant

The second day of spring for the Florida State football team was a lot like the first.

The tempo was fast. The music was blaring - though it was much more old-school hip hop on the playlist on Friday morning - and the receivers and tight ends were trying to get adjusted to the new offense and the new tempo.

While the defense certainly had its moments - both Jaiden Woodbey and Dontavious Jackson had pick-sixes in team drills - two pass-catchers seemed to really stand out during the open practice.

Sophomore D.J. Matthews was again making plays all over the field, including a highlight-reel spin move during a punt-return drill that had him mobbed by teammates after he sprinted into the end zone.

And sophomore tight end Tre McKitty was maybe the most impressive pass-catcher of all on Friday. He caught numerous balls from quarterback James Blackman, including two spectacular one-handed grabs in the middle of the field. Though he's 6-foot-5, 241 pounds, McKitty moves like a much lighter receiver.

