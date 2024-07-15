Day 2 of the MLB Draft was a busy one Monday for Florida State players as Marco Dinges (Milwaukee) and Jaime Ferrer (Minnesota) were selected in the fourth round, while pitchers Carson Dorsey (seventh round, Orioles) and Gavin Adams (eighth round, Pirates) were also picked.

Milwaukee picked up Dinges (No. 123 overall) and announced him as a catcher. Dinges was a breakout star after transferring in from Tallahassee Community College, hitting .323 with 15 home runs, 69 RBI and 60 runs scored. While he was FSU's designated hitter, Dinges was a catcher at TCC and it was thought he could be behind the plate if he returned in 2025. His slot value is $583,000.

Minnesota selected Ferrer a few picks later at No. 126 overall. Ferrer hit .317 with 22 home runs, 67 RBI and 54 runs. His slot value is $567,000.

Dorsey had some of his best outings in the postseason and Baltimore picked him one year after taking FSU right-hander Jackson Baumeister. The left-hander was 8-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts (with 37 walks) in 76.1 innings. Dorsey's slot value is $249,000.

Adams did not pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the preseason. He was selected by Pittsburgh. His slot value is $224,000.

James Tibbs (San Francisco) and Cam Smith (Chicago Cubs) were selected in the first round on Sunday night. Tibbs' slot value is $5.27 million, while Smith's is $5.07 million.

FSU’s four picks through four rounds, and six picks through eight rounds are all school records.

No player has yet announced that he has signed on Monday afternoon, but financials are discussed with players and their representatives before they are drafted. Players selected this early in the draft often sign in a condensed 20-round format.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters