DB Cameron Upshaw Jr. gives glowing review of FSU staff after latest visit

“This time, I really got to sit down with Coach Fuller,” Upshaw said of FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. “We really had a nice talk about my future here, his plans for me and where I can fit into the defense.”

After being offered in January, Upshaw said FSU is “definitely” gaining momentum in his recruitment. He then broke down some of the highlights of his latest visit with the Seminoles.

But Mike Norvell and his staff also are making time to host recruits who want to come by campus. One local target who did just that late this week was Taylor County defensive back Cameron Upshaw Jr.

The spring evaluation period is a busy time for Florida State's football coaches, as they hit the road checking out prospects all around the country.

Upshaw, who earlier played at Gadsden County High School under Corey Fuller, who now is the Seminoles' director of football relations, seemed to enjoy the no-nonsense approach from the FSU coaching staff.

“I just like how genuine he (Fuller) is," Upshaw said. "He didn’t sugarcoat anything with me. He told me how many safeties he wants on the roster. Everybody is going to compete. Me coming here isn’t going to be easy. I am going to have to come work.”

With FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson also heavily involved in Upshaw’s recruitment, the 6-foot, 3-inch safety said he feels like a priority to the Seminoles.

"It's been great," Upshaw said. "Coach Fuller, Coach Woodson recruiting me, I think he (Norvell) really wants me here. He's dedicated to getting me here."

Upshaw said the attention from several different members of the staff “really stood out” to him.

"It's a blessing, no other school is really doing that,” Upshaw said. “You've got the head coach recruiting me; that's big."

In addition, Upshaw was impressed by FSU's support staff on his visit. Not only is he familiar with Fuller, but he enjoyed spending time with assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff.

“I really got to sit down with Coach Rat, he’s an enjoyable dude, respectable dude.” Upshaw said. “We talked a lot. Me and him relate a lot. We have relationship going now, too. That’ll play a factor.”

FSU’s defensive staff hasn't shied away from giving talented freshman defensive backs opportunities to play early, and that is something that definitely caught Upshaw's attention. He is well aware that Kevin Knowles and Omarion Cooper both earned starting jobs during the 2021 season.

“That’s a big factor, too,” Upshaw said. “My dad noticed that too. He noticed how they don’t mind giving a freshman a chance, putting them in the game and seeing what they can do.”

Upshaw, who also has played quarterback and counts more than 20 offers, confirmed he plans to visit FSU again either in May or early June.

“I feel like FSU is definitely a place I can see myself playing. They are on the come-up,” Upshaw said. “They are looking for the right players to get in. I feel like I’m one of those players, that I can make a difference here."