Four-star cornerback Conrad Hussey flipped his commitment from Penn State and signed with Florida State on Thursday evening. He becomes the 23rd member of FSU's 2023 signing class. “Conrad is one of the best players in the country,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “He’s a dynamic playmaker with great versatility who can be productive at a variety of positions in our secondary. He was a top target for us throughout the recruiting process, and we are happy to keep him home.”

Hussey, who is 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds, was a late addition to Mike Norvell's 2023 recruiting class after having been committed to Penn State since late April before holding off on signing Wednesday. He made his signing official on Thursday, the second of the three-day early signing window. Hussey had three hats on the table when he made the decision, trying on those from FSU, Miami and Penn State before accepting a bag with an FSU sweatshirt and putting it on. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas star did make an official visit to FSU earlier this month. He is rated by Rivals.com as the 32nd-best cornerback in the class of 2023 and the 41st-best overall prospect from Florida. His list of offers includes Auburn, Florida, Colorado, Miami, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. His only two official visits were to FSU and Penn State. Hussey tallied 29 tackles in 12 games this season. He also intercepted three passes and had five passes broken up in 2022.