Although he's a new name to some Florida State recruiting fans, Texas defensive banks Marcus "Speedy" Banks has some very deep ties to Seminole football.

Banks' father, Bobby Meeks, was a starting offensive guard for Florida State in the early 2000s. So when the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to the talented DB earlier this year, it made a very strong impression.

"That was a big offer," Banks told Warchant. "I've always been a huge fan of Florida State since I was little, and my dad played for FSU. I've always had big interest in them. Especially with all the DBs that came out of FSU."

This weekend, the former LSU commit will take an official visit to FSU.

While Texas A&M and Alabama are said to be the front-runners for Banks right now, the Seminole legacy said he has enjoyed his interactions with FSU's coaches so far.

Earlier this week, assistant coaches David Kelly, Donte' Pimpleton and Telly Lockette made an in-home visit.