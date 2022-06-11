DB Quindarrius Jones commits to FSU, says he's 'happy to join the family'

The Florida State football team landed its second commitment in the same day on Saturday as defensive back Quindarrius Jones announced his decision on social media.

A 6-foot-2, 187-pound athlete out of Meridan, Miss., Jones picked FSU merely hours after JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones picked the Seminoles as well.

Quindarrius Jones, who earned second-team All-State honors last season and plays on both sides of the ball in high school, is FSU's eighth commitment of the 2023 class.

Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is from Mississippi and has very strong connections in the state.

"I feel very good about it," the defensive back told Warchant.com. "Like I said (in the tweet), it feels like home working with somebody like Coach Woodson. Like he's somebody that I can put my trust."

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news