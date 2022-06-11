DB Quindarrius Jones commits to FSU, says he's 'happy to join the family'
The Florida State football team landed its second commitment in the same day on Saturday as defensive back Quindarrius Jones announced his decision on social media.
A 6-foot-2, 187-pound athlete out of Meridan, Miss., Jones picked FSU merely hours after JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones picked the Seminoles as well.
Quindarrius Jones, who earned second-team All-State honors last season and plays on both sides of the ball in high school, is FSU's eighth commitment of the 2023 class.
Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is from Mississippi and has very strong connections in the state.
"I feel very good about it," the defensive back told Warchant.com. "Like I said (in the tweet), it feels like home working with somebody like Coach Woodson. Like he's somebody that I can put my trust."
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
Jones recently visited FSU for its Elite Camp last weekend, and he was one of the top performers at the event. He earned a scholarship offer shortly after that; it was his first from a Power 5 school.
On Saturday, Jones discussed his relationship with Woodson, which pre-dates the Elite Camp.
"It started when Coach Woodson came to my school earlier this spring," Jones said. "I was in class and then later we talked on the phone. Then he came to my spring game against Calloway, and I put on a show for him, and he wanted me to come to the Elite Camp.
"That's how things got rolling, and he's so special to me because he's a man of his words, and I love that type of people. He's just so awesome to me."
Jones also shared the reaction from the FSU staff when he committed.
"They were excited, and I was excited with them," he said. "I'm happy to join the family."
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
-----------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
-------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board