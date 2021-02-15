One of the elite prospects for the 2022 class, Sam McCall, backed off of his commitment to Florida roughly a month ago after learning that cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray would not be retained by Dan Mullen.

It’s not often when a prospect recommits to a program, but I was able to catch up with McCall to see how things are going with UF's new coaches in the secondary, where the Gators stand in his recruitment and more.