DB transfer Malik Feaster close to deciding after visit to FSU

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

The talented cornerback plans to make his decision this weekend, but before that happens, Feaster spoke about his visit to FSU and what he is thinking about the Seminoles.

It's going to be a very busy recruiting weekend for the Florida State football staff, and that kicked off Thursday with some important visitors, including transfer target Malik Feaster of Jacksonville State.

"It was a great experience," Feaster said. "Really nice facilities. I really enjoyed talking to the coaches."

Last season at Jacksonville State, Feaster led the team with six pass breakups and two interceptions. He also returned a fumble 100 yards for a touchdown and registered 42 tackles.

Florida State has been looking for a transfer defensive back throughout the summer, bringing in a number of prospects for visits, and the Seminoles offered Feaster almost immediately after he entered the transfer portal.

After he watched Thursday's practice, Feaster explained what the Seminoles' coaches have been telling him.

"They discussed the team and how much the team has grown. A lot of growth compared to last year and how they are team-oriented," Feaster said. "Being a good teammate and it's not just about football, but caring about the player as well as playing the game of football."

Feaster said he will be graduating next week, which would make him eligible to join a new school immediately because he is a grad transfer.

"I'm looking to make a commitment this weekend," he said, adding that he already has a good idea of what school he will choose.

Feaster plans to make one last visit to Auburn today, but it sounds like the Seminoles made a strong impression.

"I love the practices," he said. "Really intense out there, and I like the way they run it."

The defensive back also discussed what he likes about DBs coach Marcus Woodson and head coach Mike Norvell.

"Great relationship with Coach Woodson. He not only cares about me as a player but also a person," Feaster said. "I can see him being a great mentor, and as it is, he's already doing that. He's building a relationship with me ever since I entered the portal. He's a great guy, leader.

"Coach Norvell is very stern, and I like him. He's an intense guy and you can tell he's a born leader. I really liked his demeanor and everything he says comes from the heart."

Feaster said FSU's coaches like him as a cornerback and have mentioned the possibility of also playing nickel corner.

"I need to go to a place that fits me and I fit the scheme," he said. "I fit the scheme here and they play five DBs all the time. ... I'm making sure I fit in and have a role at the next stop."

-----------------

Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!

*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google

*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google

*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google

Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.

-------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board