Florida State has added defensive lineman Amaree Williams from The Benjamin School to its signing class, coach Mike Norvell announced Friday.

Williams is a four-star prospect who reclassified to 2024, but before that was considered one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2025.

“I’m excited to have Amaree joining the Nole Family," Norvell said. "He is a dynamic playmaker and one of the top athletes in the country. His versatile skillset will allow him to impact our program in a variety of ways. Amaree was one of our top prospects in the 2025 class, but after reclassifying he became a special addition to #Tribe24.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Williams recorded 34 tackles, eight for loss and four sacks last fall. He also had two fumble recoveries and an interception. On offense, Williams had 16 receptions for 424 yards and seven touchdowns.

Williams also competed in track and field at The Benjamin School and was a member of the third-place 4x100-meter relay team and finished fifth in high jump at 2023 1A state championship meet.

He is the 37th addition to FSU for 2024, factoring in high school and transfer signings.