Junior defensive end Brian Burns received top honors during Florida State's annual postseason football banquet this past weekend, and quarterback Deondre Francois also earned multiple awards.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tamorrion Terry was named Offensive MVP, Burns was named Defensive MVP, and junior punter Logan Tyler took home Special Teams MVP honors.

Burns also was named the team's overall Most Valuable Player.

Sophomore running back Cam Akers was presented the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award, and freshman linebacker Jaiden Woodbey was named the Devaughn Darling Freshman of the Year.

Senior offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, who has overcome numerous injuries throughout his career, won the Bob Crenshaw Award. That goes each year to the player with the "biggest heart."

Junior linebacker Dontavious Jackson won the Monk Bonasorte Award. It was presented by Bonasorte's son, T.J.

Francois, who is a frequent participant in the team's community outreach projects, was honored with the Bill McGrotha Humanitarian Award. He also won the team's Tough Man Award.

Sophomore defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and senior long snapper Ken Burnham won the Seminoles' Academic Excellence Award.

Senior center Alec Eberle was named Most Valuable offensive lineman, and senior defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas was tabbed as Most Valuable defensive lineman.

The Offensive Scout Team MVP honor went to freshman quarterback Nolan McDonald. Defensive Scout Team MVP honors went to senior defensive back Array Culmer. And the special-teams Scout Team MVP was freshman Adarius Dent.

Junior offensive lineman Andrew Basham was named Outstanding Walk-On.

More photos from the event are available here at FSU's official website.

