Four-star defensive end Jalen Wiggins has been committed to Florida since mid-January but that hasn't stopped him from being a regular on Florida State's campus over the last several months. The rising senior was back at FSU this weekend for another unofficial visit. It is at least the second time that Wiggins has been on-campus since committing to the Gators and the third time since December. Wiggins enjoyed his Legacy Weekend visit with the Seminoles, where he got to spend time with former FSU defenders Braden Fiske and Jared Verse.

Advertisement

"It went great today, loved practice, loved getting to see some of the old players, getting to see the presentation with the bricks," said Wiggins of his Legacy Weekend visit to FSU. "I got talk with Fiske during practice today," continued Wiggins. "You know it was great getting some pointers in, especially in pass rush, different type of techniques and stuff you can use." He also spent some time with former defensive end Jared Verse after practice. "I got to talk with Verse after the little ceremony up there with the dinner and everything," said Wiggins. "It was great getting to talk with him as well. Just kind of like choosing what home is just depending on what you see, and how you feel just based on communication with family and everything like that."