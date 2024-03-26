DE Jalen Wiggins continues to visit FSU despite being committed to Florida
Four-star defensive end Jalen Wiggins has been committed to Florida since mid-January but that hasn't stopped him from being a regular on Florida State's campus over the last several months. The rising senior was back at FSU this weekend for another unofficial visit.
It is at least the second time that Wiggins has been on-campus since committing to the Gators and the third time since December. Wiggins enjoyed his Legacy Weekend visit with the Seminoles, where he got to spend time with former FSU defenders Braden Fiske and Jared Verse.
"It went great today, loved practice, loved getting to see some of the old players, getting to see the presentation with the bricks," said Wiggins of his Legacy Weekend visit to FSU.
"I got talk with Fiske during practice today," continued Wiggins. "You know it was great getting some pointers in, especially in pass rush, different type of techniques and stuff you can use."
He also spent some time with former defensive end Jared Verse after practice.
"I got to talk with Verse after the little ceremony up there with the dinner and everything," said Wiggins. "It was great getting to talk with him as well. Just kind of like choosing what home is just depending on what you see, and how you feel just based on communication with family and everything like that."
Wiggins also spoke about his relationship with defensive ends coach John Papuchis.
"It's definitely progressing great," explained Wiggins. "Ever since my freshman year, I've been down here talking to Coach JP. It's always been great to chat with him. I talk to him throughout the weeks as well, get the call, text with them as well. Even outside of football, just talking about being a man, being able to do things like that."
Wiggins indicated that his time on campus this past weekend had definitely help his relationship with the staff and FSU's standing with him despite still being committed to Florida.
He plans to visit Florida for the Gators' spring game on April 12 and plans to schedule an official visit with Florida State for the last weekend in June.
