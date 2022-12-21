DE Lamont Green Jr. signs with FSU
Lamont Green Jr. was a long-time Florida State commitment and on Wednesday he became the first member of FSU's 2023 class to submit his National Letter of Intent.
Green Jr. is considered one of the top 75 players in the state by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Green Jr. committed to FSU in February 2021.
As a senior at Miami Gulliver Prep, Green Jr. excelled as an edge rusher and recorded 61 tackles and 20 sacks.
Green Jr. was a frequent visitor to FSU along with his dad, Lamont Green (an FSU linebacker from 1994-98).
He joins a talented group of defensive ends in the 2023 class, including Keldric Faulk and Jaden Jones.
Charles Fishbein on Green: He is one of the best pass rushers in Florida. His speed and quickness off the edge makes him difficult to block. Green plays with the proper technique. He has been well coached by a dad that also played both high school and college football
Pat Burnham On Green: There is a lot to like about Green. He is long, lean and gets off the ball very, very fast. He can bend and turn the corner often times causing the offensive tackle to have little to no surface area to place his hands on Green as he tries to get around the corner. Has all the physical tools to be an extremely good major college football player. Will need to refine and develop more ways to get to the passer. In high school he gets by with his speed by just running around tackles and using his strength against smaller players with his bull or power rush. Don't see a lot of tape of him taking blockers in the run game. Outstanding prospect.
