Lamont Green Jr. was a long-time Florida State commitment and on Wednesday he became the first member of FSU's 2023 class to submit his National Letter of Intent.

Green Jr. is considered one of the top 75 players in the state by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Green Jr. committed to FSU in February 2021.

As a senior at Miami Gulliver Prep, Green Jr. excelled as an edge rusher and recorded 61 tackles and 20 sacks.

Green Jr. was a frequent visitor to FSU along with his dad, Lamont Green (an FSU linebacker from 1994-98).

He joins a talented group of defensive ends in the 2023 class, including Keldric Faulk and Jaden Jones.