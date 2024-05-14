The Osceola spoke with Clayton on Monday night to get his reaction to being offered by the Seminoles and defensive end coach John Papuchis.

Florida State extended an offer to 2025 defensive end prospect Nicolas Clayton from Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz on Sunday night. Clayton is a rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

"It felt really good," said Clayton of the offer. "They were really excited to offer me. They like how I played and how I got after the quarterback at practice last Monday. I think I can fit really well with their defense."

The Seminoles are getting involved late in the process with Clayton who told the Osceola that he plans to take an official visit to Florida State. Clayton told Rivals that he plans to take his official visit to FSU on June 15.

Clayton took an official visit to Nebraska this past weekend and told the Osceola he also plans to take official visits to UCF (May 31), Wisconsin (June7), Tulane (June 13) and Illinois.

