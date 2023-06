Class of 2024 defensive line prospect Lawal "LJ" McCray announced on Thursday evening that he will take official visits to at least five schools this summer and fall. McCray, who is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, will visit FSU on the weekend of October 7-9 when the Seminoles take on Virginia Tech.

As McCray's calendar sits right now, FSU will be the last school he visits before early national signing day in mid-December. He has been on the FSU campus at least four times since last summer. McCray participated in FSU"s Elite Camp last July and attended FSU's Legacy Day earlier this spring.

McCray is scheduled to visit Florida this weekend, followed by visits to Miami (June 9), Auburn (June 12), and Georgia (June 16). He has made three unofficial visits to Florida over the last two years