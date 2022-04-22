DE Quashon Fuller no longer on FSU football team
Another day, another backup is off the Florida State football team.
Earlier this week, tight Koby Gross and linebacker Jadarius Green-McKnight both entered the transfer portal. And on Friday, defensive end Quashon Fuller was removed from the Florida State roster, and he is expected to transfer as well.
Fuller becomes the fifth player since the conclusion of spring practice to leave the program, joining Hunter Washington, Jordan Young and the aforementioned Gross and Green-McKnight.
Fuller, a Fort Myers native, played in 11 games last season for the Seminoles, but made minimal impact on the defense.
He recorded eight tackles, three for loss, and one sack in 11 games played.
During spring practice last month, he was mainly running with the second- and third-team defensive groupings.
The former four-star recruit finished his Florida State career with 11 total tackles.
